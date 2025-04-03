Next Gen Honda Civic To Be Made In The USA To Avoid Tariffs

President Trump is set to hit products from Canada and Mexico with a 25% tariff starting on March 4, and it appears automakers are preparing for the brutal reality of a new global trade war. As part of this effort, there’s a focus on building vehicles in America to help keep prices down for consumers. This is particularly important for mainstream models and Reuters is reporting that Honda has decided to build the next-generation Civic Hybrid in the United States. The model was reportedly slated to be made in Mexico, which would have already been a change since the current sedan is made in Alliston, Ontario while the hatchback is built in Greensburg, Indiana.



