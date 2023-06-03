Next-Gen Infiniti Q50 May Become The Nissan Skyline In EV Form

The next generation Infiniti Q50 sedan may be transitioning to an electric vehicle and will also be sold under the name of Nissan Skyline. Reports suggest that Infiniti is considering shifting its focus from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric powertrains. The upcoming Infiniti Q50 is rumored to be built on a new platform designed specifically for EVs. The shift to an electric powertrain would allow Infiniti to stay competitive in the luxury car market, which has seen a rapid rise in demand for electric vehicles in recent years. In addition, the next-gen Infiniti Q50 is expected to share its platform and technology with the Nissan Skyline. This would allow Nissan to expand its electric vehicle lineup, which currently includes the Nissan Leaf, and compete more effectively with other automakers in the EV market. While there are no official details about the powertrain or range of the next-gen Infiniti Q50 or Nissan Skyline, it is expected that both vehicles will have competitive performance and range. Infiniti has previously hinted at a focus on high-performance electric vehicles, so it is possible that the Q50 EV could have impressive acceleration and handling. The move towards electric vehicles is part of Infiniti's broader strategy to position itself as a leader in sustainable mobility. The company has previously announced plans to electrify its entire lineup by 2025, and the shift to an EV powertrain for the Q50 is a significant step towards achieving that goal.



Read Article