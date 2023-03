Lamborghini's first plug-in hybrid supercar, which will replace the Lamborghini Aventador, will have a new V12 engine supplemented by three electric motors, producing a combined 1000bhp, making it the most potent Lambo yet made.

The supercar, codenamed LB744, ushers in a new electrification era for the italian marque, whilst also allowing its signature V12 engine to “live on”, rather than being killed off by increasingly strict emissions regulations.