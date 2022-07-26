Next Gen Lexus LFA To Use Twin-Turbo V8 From Endurance Racer

The LFA changed the way people look at Lexus forever. When it was introduced, we thought the Japanese brand had gone mad. It charged $375,000 per car, which turned out to be a good investment. These days, people are happy to hand over in excess of $1 million for an LFA, except when it's wrapped in chrome.

The LFA's successor is coming, albeit as an EV. This news put a huge dent in our spirit until we found out that Lexus might be offering the all-new LFA in two flavors - EV and ICE. But where would this ICE engine come from?

An earlier report suggested a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with hybrid assistance, but also no information with regards as to where it will come from.