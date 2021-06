Lexus is readying a new LX based on the latest-generation Toyota Land Cruiser and it could be topped by a powerful hybrid model.

A report out of Japan claims that the new Lexus LX will have the same underpinnings as the Land Cruiser and that like it, it will be powered by a new twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that replaces the previous-generation 5.7-liter V8. This new engine will apparently power the new LX 600 variant, while sitting above it will be the LX 750h.