Next Gen Lexus RC To Be Influenced By The Toyota GR GT3 Concept

We’ve been wondering what Lexus has planned for the RC coupe, since it’s been around since 2014. Lexus hasn’t released any significant details about the next-generation RC, but according to a new report, it will be influenced by the Toyota GR GT3 concept.



Car and Driver spoke with Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson, who hinted at some of the things we can expect from the next RC. The current generation RC wasn’t initially developed for motorsports, since Wilson told the publication that the RC F GT3 race car was an afterthought. Since it wasn’t developed to be a race car, the RC F GT3 is heavy with a large frontal area that increases drag and hurts straight-line top speed.



