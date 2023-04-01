Next Gen Maserati Levante To Take On The Tesla Model Y In The Over Priced EV SUV Market

The information was hinted to Autocar by the brand’s CEO, Davide Grasso, who highlighted the importance of such a model, as it will inevitably take on the likes of the zero-emission crossover establishment, and will eventually steal sales from rivaling vehicles.



“We’re hitting on all cylinders on that program, and it is something that gets me really excited because we really see the opportunity we have as part of a very large group (Stellantis), which makes innovations one of the first priorities,” the company’s head honcho said. “So, I’m very excited about the way that program is starting to take form.”



Read Article