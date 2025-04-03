Next Gen Mazda CX-5 To Go Toe To Toe With Rav4 With Hybrid Power

The Japanese automaker's best-selling vehicle is due for a major update. The third generation will also face off with intense competition from the ultra-popular Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V.

While these three aren't the only compact crossover SUVs on the market, in America, there are numerous other options, from the Chevy Equinox to the BMW X3 and anything in between. It's important to note their relevance to the US automotive market. More precisely, all three of them are like Japan's Three Musketeers – and just as feisty.

More precisely, American Honda has promised that after the refreshed 2025 Civic, we will receive a mid-cycle upgrade for the 2026 CR-V, too. Nobody expects major changes because Honda doesn't like revolutions. However, of note is the upcoming introduction of the first-ever 2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport rugged version – ready for additional off-tarmac adventures.