Next Gen Mazda MX-5 Miata Will Have An Electrified Power Plant

Sports car fans eagerly await to learn more about the next-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata, and thankfully, the Japanese roadster is still in the program. According to a high-ranking Mazda executive, the MX-5 could arrive in 2026 and offer some electrification, although it will certainly not come with a plug.



Speaking to Australia’s Which Car?, Mazda’s Senior Managing Executive Officer Yasuhiro Aoyama confirmed that the fourth-generation MX-5 launch is timed after the implementation of the Euro 7 emission standard in Europe. This should happen in July 2025, bringing tighter regulations for internal combustion engines. To comply with the new rules, Mazda will offer an electrified powertrain, although it is unclear whether this means a mild or full hybrid.





