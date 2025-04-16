Next Gen Mazda MX-5 Will Have Bigger More Powerful Engine

People tend to criticize cars that have been around for many years, but the MX-5 is an exception. Although Mazda has been selling the ND Miata for a decade, you won’t find many enthusiasts ready to move on to the next generation. It’s understandable, considering new cars tend to be larger, heavier, and, in most cases, without a clutch pedal. But don’t fret, as the future roadster will keep the analog recipe. General Manager of the Design Division Masashi Nakayama told Road & Track the intent is to make the next MX-5 even lighter. Ideally, Mazda wants to keep the curb weight below 1,000 kilograms, which translates to 2,205 pounds. For reference, the lightest version of the current Miata tips the scales at 990 kg (2,183 lbs) for the Japan-only 990S special edition. However, that car is equipped with the smaller 1.5-liter engine we don't get in the United States.



