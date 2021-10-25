Next Gen Mazda MX-5 Will Remain A Gas Powered Vehicle

The next-generation Mazda MX-5 will hit the market at a time when electric and hybrid vehicles start to become even more commonplace but the sports car won’t follow suit. In fact, it will retain an internal combustion engine, according to a new report.

Autocar claims that the MX-5 will survive through to a fifth generation and hit the market with Mazda’s SkyActiv-X engine technology. The first engine using this technology was introduced in mid-2019 as a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 177 hp and 165 lb-ft (224 Nm) of torque and Mazda’s forthcoming range of inline-six engines will also use the technology that combines spark and compression ignition to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions.