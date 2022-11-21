Next Gen Mercedes Benz E-Class Uncovered On The Design Floor

The W214-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been leaked ahead of its reveal.

Images shared by CocheSpias give us our best look yet at the front end and the interior. It seems the latest E-Class will retain the traditional grille with the Three-pointed star perched atop the hood but based on spy shots, we know a larger, centrally-positioned star will also be made available.

The newcomer borrows design cues from the larger S-Class, which also wears a larger traditional grille. The front headlights appear more bulbous and have a more rounded design. The larger S-Class and smaller C-Class have angular, more aggressive clusters.