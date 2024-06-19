Next Gen Mercedes C-Class Caught Preparing To Take On The BMW Neue Klasse

The premium electric saloon battle is about to heat up with an all-new Mercedes executive EV gearing up to go head-to-head with the production version of BMW’s Neue Klasse. Just like the BMW, the C-Class sized model will arrive in 2026 – with Merc’s full engineering might behind it. 
 
The new model is destined to ride on Merc’s all-new MB.EA Medium platform, a next generation architecture that’ll also support an SUV model, which we’ll likely see as early as 2025. As a result, we can see some fundamental changes to this new saloon compared with the current EQS and EQE saloon models.




 
 
 
 
 


