Next Gen Mercedes CLA EV Can Do 800 Miles On 20 Minutes Worth Of Charging

The new electric Mercedes CLA can apparently do 1,270km (789 miles) with just two 10-minute charging stops, according to the engineers in charge of the project. The feat is made possible by the car’s chunky 85kWh battery, plus the new MMA platform’s cutting-edge 800v electrical architecture and ultra-rapid charge speeds; Mercedes claims the car can “add 300km (186 miles) in 10 minutes”. Mercedes recently revealed that the CLA, under test conditions, had managed a total of 2,309 miles in 24 hours at the Nardo Technical Centre in southern Italy – with the car travelling at an average speed of 154.9km/h (more than 96mph). Timo Stegmaier, senior manager for the CLA’s electric drive system, told us the car had been charged “40 times, and each charging break was 10 minutes”.



Read Article