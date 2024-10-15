Next Gen Mercedes CLA Will Come With EV And ICE Powertrains

Mercedes-Benz has stripped away some of the camouflage and provided us with our best look at the 2026 CLA to date. The car takes design inspiration from a concept unveiled 12 months ago and will be offered in ICE and EV guises.

The German marque made the odd decision to unveil this thinly disguised CLA at the 39th Festival d’Hyères in France, a festival for fashion, photography, and accessories. This explains the intriguing grey and red wrap applied to the exterior of the car and while Mercedes didn’t announce any details about the car, we already know quite a lot about the upcoming model.