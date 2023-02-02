Next Gen Mercedes E-63 AMG Will NOT Be V8 Powered

Prototypes of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class have been spotted testing in all sorts of environments for well over a year now. The model is said to be due in a few months, and it will be followed by the range-topping Mercedes-AMG E 63 not long after, which will embrace electricity.



That means that the outgoing E 63 will be the last of its kind to feature the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, which is rated at 603 hp (612 ps/450 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. This enables the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 3.4 seconds, and a top speed up to 186 mph (300 kph).



