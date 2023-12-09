Next Gen Mini Countryman To Be Built On BMW Neue Klasse Platform

Not a month has passed since the all-new Mini Countryman was unveiled, yet a new rumor regarding its next-gen iteration has already surfaced. According to user "ynguldyn" on the Bimmerpost forum - who accurately predicted many new models, including the 3.0 CSL, the next Countryman will be underpinned by parent company BMW's Neue Klasse platform. Yes, the same Neue Klasse platform that lies beneath the skin of the Vision Neue Klasse concept. If true, the Mini Countryman may only be available with an all-electric powertrain. Considering Mini's timeline to go fully electric by 2030, we could see this alleged Neue Klasse-based Countryman sometime in 2028. Ynguldyn claims the current U25 Countryman will end production in June of 2028, after which it will be replaced by the NE5-generation Countryman. In the chassis code, N represents its Neue Klasse underpinnings.



