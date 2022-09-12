Next Gen Mustang Will Have Coupe Version And Electric Versions

The Mustang Mach-E is the most successful electric vehicle in Ford’s lineup and the main reason Ford ranked second to only Tesla in U.S. sales last quarter. Nevertheless, according to our sources, Ford is working on the second generation of the model, which will have two body styles.



As we approach the year’s end, we thought it appropriate to take our crystal ball and see what carmakers have in store for North America for the next decade and beyond. The ball is rather cluttered with information, but if you look carefully, you can find interesting bits, like this one which predicts the second generation Ford Mustang Mach-E will arrive in 2026.



Read Article