Next Gen Subaru BRZ Teased Ahead Of Fall Debut

Subaru ended production of the first-generation BRZ at the end of July without going into any details about when its successor would arrive. Fast forward to October, a teaser image released on social media announces the world premiere of the “all-new” sports car will take place this fall. It could mean the rear-wheel-drive coupe will debut in November.

Once again twinned with the Toyota 86, the new BRZ was likely on the list of Los Angeles Auto Show debuts before the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the time being, we only have this single teaser image showing the wheel design and a bit of the camouflaged body. It appears the front brakes are cooled via the ventilated arches while those ten-spoke wheels are seemingly borrowed from the Toyota GR Yaris.



