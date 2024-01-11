Next Gen Subaru Outback Promises To Be Another Boring SUV

Big changes are coming to the next-generation Subaru Outback. New spy photos give us our first look at the new wagon, which doesn't appear to be a wagon anymore. Our photographer caught several camo-wrapped prototypes in public, and there's no denying that it looks way more like an SUV. At the very least, Subaru's new design gives off major crossover vibes with its upright shape. The front clip is bulked up and squared off, featuring a larger grille in the center with prominent corner vents protruding from the lower fascia. It's possible some false panels could be exaggerating proportions on the hood, but considering the popularity of SUVs, we doubt that's the case.



