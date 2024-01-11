Next Gen Subaru Outback Promises To Be Another Boring SUV

Agent009 submitted on 11/1/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:07:01 AM

Views : 300 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Big changes are coming to the next-generation Subaru Outback. New spy photos give us our first look at the new wagon, which doesn't appear to be a wagon anymore.
 
Our photographer caught several camo-wrapped prototypes in public, and there's no denying that it looks way more like an SUV. At the very least, Subaru's new design gives off major crossover vibes with its upright shape. The front clip is bulked up and squared off, featuring a larger grille in the center with prominent corner vents protruding from the lower fascia. It's possible some false panels could be exaggerating proportions on the hood, but considering the popularity of SUVs, we doubt that's the case.


Read Article


Next Gen Subaru Outback Promises To Be Another Boring SUV

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)