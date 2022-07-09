Next Gen Tiguan Crossover Caught Testing Out And About

Volkswagen has been out testing the new Tiguan and these latest spy images give us our best look yet at the all-new model. Both the design and powertrain lineup won’t drastically change from the outgoing model, and with the looming 2030 ban on petrol and diesel cars as well as VW’s focus on its ID range, this could be the last Tiguan model. The current Tiguan has been on sale since 2015 and the new model is scheduled to debut in 2024, meaning its lifespan will likely run over the 2030 threshold. Previous reports have talked of Tiguan mules running on electric power - however, a pure-electric mode of a hybrid powertrain is much more likely than a full BEV given Volkswagen’s investment into its ID range of electric cars and the existence of the similarly-sized ID.4.



Read Article