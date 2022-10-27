Next Gen Toyota GR86 Coming With Turbo And Hybrid Powerplants

The Toyota GR86 is a wonderful little sports car, with well-balanced handling and a taut chassis, something that the brand previously said would be ruined by adding a turbocharger. The current, second-generation model, arrived without forced induction, but according to reports out of Japan, the third-generation model will be turbocharged.

As per Best Car Web, the Japanese automaker is already developing the GR86 successor, which is destined to arrive in 2025. The publication admits it was hesitant to report on the rumor, but investigated and backed up the statement. And also put together these cool renderings of the future car.