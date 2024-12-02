Next Gen Toyota GR86 Rumored To Get 300 HP 3 Cylinder Hybrid Turbo Power Plant

It’s been just three years since Toyota introduced the second generation of their popular GR 86 sports coupe in 2021, alongside its Subaru BRZ counterpart. However, the rumor mill is already abuzz with speculation about a third generation of the series. Some sources even suggest an -admittedly- optimistic 2025 release date and a surprising new powertrain: a three-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with a hybrid system.



Here’s an analysis of the rumors and their potential implications for both Toyota and Subaru.





