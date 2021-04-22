Next Gen Toyota Land Cruiser Caught NAKED On Social Media

There are fresh spy shots of the next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser that catch the upcoming SUV without any camouflage. There are rows of them parked behind a fence, suggesting these are pre-production examples. The styling is a lot like the current Land Cruiser but with some notable tweaks. There's now a U-shaped opening that runs down from the headlights and underneath the main grille with horizontal metallic slats. On some of these models, the small, rectangular areas in the lower fascia appear to house fog lights, but the photos are so blurry that it's hard to say for sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hamad1two3



