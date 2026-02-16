Next Gen Toyota Yaris Will Be Every Thing To All People

Buyers looking for a Toyota supermini will be spoiled for choice in a few years’ time, because the Japanese giant is preparing a whole new generation of Toyota Yaris. Not wanting to alienate any of its loyal customers, the all-new iteration due in late 2027 or 2028 will follow the upcoming Corolla’s lead by offering fully electric, hybrid and ICE options for markets around the world.

Toyota’s European vice president of strategy and marketing, Andrea Carlucci, told Auto Express: “If there is a maker with a strong presence in the lower categories, it’s Toyota. We have a position of leadership, with a lot of consistency over time.