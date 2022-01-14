Next Generation BMW 7 Series To Be A PHEV With 560 HP

The next-generation BMW 7 Series is nearing its completion and we expect to see the final product at some point during the second half of the year. Spy photos and teaser images have hinted at a radical new design language for the front end, and there are some pretty impressive tech innovations in the cards, too. It turns out, there could be a new flagship plug-in hybrid model coming, too. Our friends at BMW Blog report the G70 family of the 7 Series will include a version named M750e xDrive which will receive a more powerful PHEV powertrain compared to the standard 745e xDrive. The system will combine a 3.0-liter inline-six twin-turbo engine with an electric motor for a potential maximum output of up to 560 horsepower (412 kilowatts).



