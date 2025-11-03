Next Generation BMW iX3 Caught Enduring Brutal Desert Testing

The next-generation BMW iX3 is in the final stages of testing ahead of the electric SUV’s world debut later this year, when the brand will enter a new era of design and technology with its long-awaited ‘Neue Klasse’ family of cars.

The second-generation iX3 will sit on a brand-new platform and act as the starting gun for BMW’s ambitious plan to launch “at least six" new models in rapid succession between 2025 and 2027. The next 3 Series saloon and X5 SUV will be among them, and should be arriving next year, given that we’ve already seen prototypes of both testing.

The outgoing iX3 was simply the electric version of the petrol and diesel-powered BMW X3, the latest iteration of which has just been launched. This time, however, the two SUVs will look different, sit on different platforms and feature radically different interiors.