Next Generation Bolt EV May Get Michelin Airless Tires

We've known that Michelin has been developing what'll essentially be an airless tire for a few years now. Major advances such as this require time and lots of testing before mainstream production can be discussed, but a new CNN report claims that's exactly what's happening. GM is said to holding serious talks with the tire manufacturer about developing those airless tires for the next-generation Chevrolet Bolt EV. "We want to bring the next generation of the Chevrolet Bolt with airless tires," Alexis Garcin, president of Michelin North America said. "And it's going to happen now in the next three to five years." This means that for the first time in 130 years, a new vehicle won't require having air in its tires.



