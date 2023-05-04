Next Generation Electric Mini Cooper Spied In Full Production Trim

The next generation electric MINI Cooper has been caught in its full production trim during a filming session in the USA. The all-new MINI Cooper, as it will officially be known, takes a big step forwards from the existing model MINI hatchback model by featuring a new and bespoke EV platform, with an equally fresh design that channels the MINI’s iconic design cues into a new look. Pictured in hot Cooper SE form, the retro supermini looks much cleaner than prior generations, thanks largely to a removal of the plastic wheel arch cladding that has defined the modern MINI’s aesthetic since its debut back in 2000. The original ‘new MINI’, designed by Frank Stephenson, has become a modern icon in its own right over the years, making any reinvention a tough job to execute well.



