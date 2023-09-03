Next Generation Hyundai Kona N Will Most Likely Be Electric

Agent009 submitted on 3/9/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:34:05 AM

Views : 516 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 Redesigned for 2024, the new Hyundai Kona lineup is made up of hybrid, ICE, and all-electric variants, as well as an N Line model. But the Korean automaker has made no announcements concerning the high-performance Kona N.

 
That all changed this week, with Hyundai's Sang Hyeon Park remarking that if the sporty crossover were to make a return, it may arrive as an all-electric vehicle. Speaking to Australia's Drive.au at a recent media event, Park said "For Kona, we have a focus on ICE, EV, and hybrid, and are considering N as well. We are seeing the feedback and market reaction from the market about Ioniq 5 N."
 
While this may come as a surprise to some, it makes a lot of sense from Hyundai's perspective. Firstly, the new Kona was designed as an electric vehicle first and then adapted for internal combustion engine variants.


Read Article


Next Generation Hyundai Kona N Will Most Likely Be Electric

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)