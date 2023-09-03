Next Generation Hyundai Kona N Will Most Likely Be Electric

Redesigned for 2024, the new Hyundai Kona lineup is made up of hybrid, ICE, and all-electric variants, as well as an N Line model. But the Korean automaker has made no announcements concerning the high-performance Kona N. That all changed this week, with Hyundai's Sang Hyeon Park remarking that if the sporty crossover were to make a return, it may arrive as an all-electric vehicle. Speaking to Australia's Drive.au at a recent media event, Park said "For Kona, we have a focus on ICE, EV, and hybrid, and are considering N as well. We are seeing the feedback and market reaction from the market about Ioniq 5 N." While this may come as a surprise to some, it makes a lot of sense from Hyundai's perspective. Firstly, the new Kona was designed as an electric vehicle first and then adapted for internal combustion engine variants.



