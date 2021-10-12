Next Generation MINI Hatchback Caught Uncloaked In China

Photos of what appears to be the next-generation MINI Hatch have been posted on Chinese social media showing a completely undisguised prototype that looks production-ready.

The pictures that were shared by numerous online users including Wilcoblok and journalist Greg Kable, were reportedly taken in a facility in China. They reveal the design of the new MINI from every angle, including the interior. As evidenced from the lettering on the rear end, the white vehicle is the Cooper S and is surrounded by three camouflaged prototypes of the MINI Hatch.