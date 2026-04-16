Next Generation Nissan GT-R Won't Be An EV But Will Be A Hybrid

Agent009 submitted on 4/16/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:42:50 AM

Views : 176 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

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The next-generation Nissan GT-R will not be an electric car, the company confirmed to our sister site Motor1.com in Japan earlier today, shooting down rumors of a battery-powered “Godzilla.”
 
For what it’s worth, Nissan itself had some contribution to those rumors. The automaker unveiled the Hyper Force concept back in 2023, describing it as “an all-electric high-performance supercar aiming to deliver the ultimate in driving pleasure while also offering high environmental performance and comfort for daily use.”


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Next Generation Nissan GT-R Won't Be An EV But Will Be A Hybrid

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