Next Generation Nissan GT-R Won't Be An EV But Will Be A Hybrid

The next-generation Nissan GT-R will not be an electric car, the company confirmed to our sister site Motor1.com in Japan earlier today, shooting down rumors of a battery-powered “Godzilla.”

For what it’s worth, Nissan itself had some contribution to those rumors. The automaker unveiled the Hyper Force concept back in 2023, describing it as “an all-electric high-performance supercar aiming to deliver the ultimate in driving pleasure while also offering high environmental performance and comfort for daily use.”