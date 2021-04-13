Next Generation Toyota Land Cruiser LEAKS! Get Ready For The Great GAZOO!

A Japanese forum has obtained details about the next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser from a dealer. We won't be getting the so-called 300-series Cruiser when it debuts in the rest of the world this summer, but its unattainability only makes it more interesting. Here's what the leak is saying.



Like past Cruisers, there will be two engine types, gasoline and diesel, according to the leaked information posted to Kakaku and digested by Creative311. Base models start with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 derived from the Lexus LS500, putting out 420 horsepower and 434 lb-ft. A three-row interior with 60/40 rear seat split comes standard, along with manual seat adjustment, full LED headlights, and 18-inch wheels. A rear locking differential can be had as an option.



However, if these leaks turn out to be true, the true enthusiasts' grade will be the new top-spec GR-S trim, which takes on the Gazoo Racing nomenclature. Geared toward hardcore off-roading, it adopts a "less is more" philosophy, deleting the VDIM, sequential blinkers, and, optionally, the sunroof.



