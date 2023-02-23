Next Generation Toyota Supra To Be All Electric Report Claims

The future of the Toyota Supra has been the subject of much speculation among car enthusiasts. According to a recent report from BestCarWeb, the iconic sports car may be going electric and could be available in showrooms by 2026. However, as with any rumor, it is important to take these reports with a grain of salt.



The report claims that the production of the current Supra will continue until 2025, when it will be retired in style with a special GRMN variant. This version is rumored to feature a twin-turbocharged BMW-sourced 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, tuned to produce a staggering 542 horsepower. This will apparently be the last Supra to have a combustion engine.



The rumored replacement, the sixth-generation Supra, is said to retain the current model's rear-wheel drive layout and could be based on an updated version of the automaker's e-TNGA architecture. Very little else is known about the next Supra, but if it hits the market, it could prove to be a close rival to the all-electric Alpine sports car that is in the works. It's also likely that it will be more powerful and expensive than the current Supra.



The current Supra is an excellent sports car, but its similarities to the BMW Z4 that it shares many of its parts with have always rubbed some people the wrong way. The Japanese car manufacturer recently launched a six-speed manual variant, which added to the overall driving experience of the car but did not transform it into an exceptional one. If the sixth-generation Supra is indeed all-electric, it will no doubt cause controversy among car enthusiasts. However, before that happens, we can look forward to a 542 hp twin-turbo A90 Supra, which is enough to excite anyone.



