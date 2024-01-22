Next Lexus Racecar May Be Rebadged As A Toyota

Lexus fans may be disappointed to hear that the alleged next Lexus racecar could wear a Toyota badge instead. A new trademark filing spotted by AutoGuide shows Toyota called dibs on the name GR GT, suggesting a new Toyota-badged racecar could be just around the corner. Subsequent to that report, CarBuzz discovered the same trademark had been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and equivalent authorities in Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, and Great Britain.



Lexus will create a road-going version of the Toyota GR GT3 Concept unveiled at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon. Even Toyota's WEC team director Rob Leupen said last year that the upcoming racecar should get a Lexus badge," but he left the door open citing that plans could still change depending "on how it develops within Toyota."





