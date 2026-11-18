Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla is developing a fully autonomous version of the Model Y designed for families and larger groups, one that will eliminate traditional driving controls entirely. Speaking at the New York Times Dealbook Summit, Musk outlined Tesla’s vision for expanding its driverless lineup beyond the two-seat Cybercab. “It’s going to make sense for us to make cars that can seat different amounts of people,” he explained. “We still need autonomous vehicles if you’ve got 4 or 6, or a whole family. What we plan to do is have an autonomous version of the Model Y that won’t have steering wheels or pedals and would be good for transporting groups of 6 or 7 people.”



This announcement builds directly on Tesla’s Cybercab, the purpose-built robotaxi unveiled in 2024 and now entering limited production and service. Like the Cybercab, the planned Model Y variant would rely entirely on Tesla’s vision-only Full Self-Driving system, with no steering wheel, pedals, or human fallback controls. The idea is to offer a familiar family-friendly vehicle optimized purely for unsupervised autonomy rather than a radical new design. Musk positioned it as a practical solution for everyday group transport once true unsupervised self-driving becomes reliable and widely approved.



The comments also reinforce Musk’s longer-term view of Tesla’s product lineup. He has previously stated that the next-generation Roadster—revealed in dramatic fashion with SpaceX thrusters and extreme performance—will ultimately be the only manually driven car Tesla produces. In other words, once autonomy scales, the Roadster is expected to remain the sole vehicle retaining a steering wheel and traditional driver controls, serving as a high-performance exception for enthusiasts. Everything else, including volume models like the Model Y, is headed toward full autonomy without human interfaces.



The plan raises significant practical and regulatory questions. Vehicles without steering wheels or pedals cannot be manually controlled if the system encounters edge cases, severe weather, or areas outside approved operating domains. Federal safety standards and state rules around driverless operation continue to evolve, and Tesla’s Cybercab is already navigating scrutiny on these issues. For families, the appeal is clear in theory: reclaim commute time, reduce driver fatigue, and let the car handle logistics. In practice, trust in the software, subscription costs for autonomy features, and the absence of any override remain open concerns.



Tesla has not provided a timeline, pricing, or production details for the wheel-less Model Y, framing it for now as a stated direction rather than an imminent product. Still, the statement signals a clear strategic shift: autonomy is no longer limited to niche robotaxis but is intended to become the default for everyday vehicles, with the Roadster as the last holdout for human driving.



Would you ever consider buying or riding in a Model Y that has no steering wheel or pedals at all?



