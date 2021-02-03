Nicer Than A Lexus? Kia K8 Interior SPIED For The First Time

Kia released the first official photos of the new K8 in mid-February but failed to show any photos of its interior. Fortunately, we can now get our first look at the car’s cabin thanks to images of a prototype recently spied in Korea. Much like the exterior, the design of the new K8 is vastly different to the K7 / Cadenza that it replaces. The most obvious change made is the fitment of a massive touchscreen display that encompasses both the gauge cluster and the infotainment screen which sits on top of a redesigned dashboard.



