Nico Hulkenburg Signs With Audi's New F1 Team

We’re still more than a year away from seeing an Audi-branded car on the starting grid of a grand prix, but we at least now know who’ll be behind the wheel when that happens. Audi has revealed that Nico Hulkenberg will help the automaker challenge for top honors in 2026. But before that happens, Hulkenberg will spend the 2025 season racing for Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, which Audi acquired earlier this year, and which will eventually be transformed into a full Audi factory team. The 36-year-old German will also help Audi develop the new car it will use in its first-ever F1 campaign, and its first grand prix program since the Auto Union days of the 1930s.



