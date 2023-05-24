Night Series Package Unveiled For Mercedes S Class, EQS, GLS And Maybach Models

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, S-Class, and GLS models are all very special and now look meaner than ever before thanks to the introduction of a new Night Series package.
 
Mercedes-Benz lifted the veil on the new package at a special event in New York City’s Greenwich Village. The package brings with it a host of special features to all three Maybach models but will be first available on the S-Class before being added to the Maybach EQS SUV range at its introduction and the Maybach GLS early next year.
 


