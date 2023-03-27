Nike Cries Foul And Blocks F1 Champion's Clothing Line

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen is finding little opposition on the F1 grid nowadays, but unfortunately for the young champ, that hasn't carried over into his business ventures. According to a report from Dutch news outlet De Limburger, shoe giant Nike has put the kibosh on Verstappen's Max 1 clothing line.

Nike's argument is that Max 1 is too similar to its longtime "Air Max" shoe line, including other "Max Force 1" products and other variations that include similar keywords. Verstappen had named his line of products after himself and his current racing number but encountered legal trouble soon after launch.