Nikola has confirmed another round of layoffs as it finds itself in an impressive financial mess. The hydrogen-battery electric truck manufacturer is launching a few last-ditch efforts to avoid bankruptcy.

It has been more than 2 years since Nikola’s founder and former CEO was found guilty of fraud for lying to shareholders about the company’s technology.



Many thought it would be the end for the company, once worth $34 billion, and yet it’s still alive. Barely, but alive.