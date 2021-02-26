Nikola Cuts Output - Discovers Lies About Claims And Capabilities

Nikola Corp. is dialing back projected output of its first commercial zero-emission vehicles and said an internal review of claims about its technology concluded the startup and its founder made several inaccurate statements -- marking a break with the company’s previous denials of misleading communications with the public.

The EV maker’s probe found nine statements made by the company and its founder and former chairman, Trevor Milton, were wholly or partially inaccurate, according to a regulatory filing made public Thursday.