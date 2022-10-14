Nikola Founder Called A Con Man And Liar In Court

Trevor Milton is a con man.



With those words, the U.S. launched its closing statement in Milton's trial on Thursday, as the government worked to seal its case against the Nikola Corp. founder it claims defrauded investors with breathless hype about the electric truck maker. "He lied on Twitter, he lied on podcasts, he lied on TV interviews, he lied to Peter Hicks directly," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Estes told the federal jury in Manhattan, referring to a real estate investor who accepted millions of dollars in Nikola stock options as partial payment for a ranch. "Lie after lie after lie. His lies may have been on social media, but make no mistake, this was an old-fashioned fraud."



