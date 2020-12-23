Nikola Loses A Huge EV Truck Order Making 2020 The Year It All Fell Apart

It all started at a time when the company was riding the high wave. In the first eight months of the year, it managed to strike a mammoth deal with GM for the production of the Badger electric pickup; then it landed another one with America’s second-largest recycling and solid waste collection company, Republic Services, for the delivery of 2,500 refuse trucks.



Then came September with the damning report from Hindenburg Research, and everything fell apart: first, GM announced it is pretty much pulling out of the deal it signed, and now Republic is doing the same, effectively canceling the order for the trucks.



