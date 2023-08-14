Nikola To Recall Every Truck It Has Ever Made Due to Fire Risk

Agent009 submitted on 8/14/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:46:45 AM

Views : 104 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A blaze on June 23 destroyed five Tre BEV trucks at Nikola's headquarters in Phoenix. At first, the company said it suspected foul play because of a vehicle parked nearby that left soon after the fire started. However, Electrek revealed that Romeo Power battery packs could have cells that corroded and self-discharged, a malfunction that could cause a blaze. Nikola denied that this was the problem and announced on August 11 that it would recall 209 units of the Tre BEV due to a coolant leak – or all the trucks it has delivered so far.

Read Article


Nikola To Recall Every Truck It Has Ever Made Due to Fire Risk

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)