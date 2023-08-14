Nikola To Recall Every Truck It Has Ever Made Due to Fire Risk

A blaze on June 23 destroyed five Tre BEV trucks at Nikola's headquarters in Phoenix. At first, the company said it suspected foul play because of a vehicle parked nearby that left soon after the fire started. However, Electrek revealed that Romeo Power battery packs could have cells that corroded and self-discharged, a malfunction that could cause a blaze. Nikola denied that this was the problem and announced on August 11 that it would recall 209 units of the Tre BEV due to a coolant leak – or all the trucks it has delivered so far.



