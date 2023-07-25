Nikola Truck That Burned At Factory Reignites For a Second Time

Nikola said it suspected foul play behind the fire last month. The June fire affected multiple trucks but caused no injuries.
 
“Foul play is suspected as a vehicle was seen in the area of the affected trucks just prior to the incident and an investigation is underway,” the company said in a tweet that day.
 
But foul play has not yet been confirmed by the Phoenix Fire Department or Nikola.
 
“The investigation is still ongoing by both the Nikola engineering team and a contracted third party. An update on the findings will be provided once the investigation concludes,” a Nikola spokesperson said about the June fire.


