Nikola Truck That Burned At Factory Reignites For a Second Time

Nikola said it suspected foul play behind the fire last month. The June fire affected multiple trucks but caused no injuries.

“Foul play is suspected as a vehicle was seen in the area of the affected trucks just prior to the incident and an investigation is underway,” the company said in a tweet that day.

But foul play has not yet been confirmed by the Phoenix Fire Department or Nikola.

“The investigation is still ongoing by both the Nikola engineering team and a contracted third party. An update on the findings will be provided once the investigation concludes,” a Nikola spokesperson said about the June fire.