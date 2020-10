Nikola World 2020 will probably become Nikola World 2021. The company decided to postpone it, alleging COVID-19 restrictions in Arizona, where the event would be held. Considering it would happen on December 3, chances now are that the company will only do it next year – if it happens at all.

The people that bought their tickets for the event can either ask for a refund. They may also keep them for when the event is rescheduled, according to an email Bloomberg managed to check.