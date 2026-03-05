Ninth Generation Golf Will Have Both EV And ICE Options

The silhouette image, released by German trade union IG Metall, was presented to Volkswagen workers on Wednesday during a meeting where the car maker reiterated it’s commitment to the Wolfsburg factory, which will continue to build the Golf.

Autocar understands it will launch in 2028, and it is set to be offered with ICE and electric power

The image reveals key changes compared with the design of today’s Mk8.5 Golf, including a more prominent roof spoiler and a bluff rear end. These tweaks are likely aimed at improving the car’s aerodynamic performance, key to improving an electric car’s efficiency and therefore its maximum range.