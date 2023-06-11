Nio Gives Up On Bidenomics And US Factory - Will Simply Import Cars From China

A handful of China-made vehicles are on sale in the United States right now – the Buick Envision, Lincoln Nautilus, and Polestar 2 are just a few examples – but Chinese brands themselves have yet to penetrate the market. Blame steep tariffs, tense U.S-China relations and the general headaches of starting up a new brand in the world's toughest car market. But could Chinese automaker Nio pull it off next?



The EV startup has been eyeing the market for a while now, with CEO William Li saying in 2021 that the company planned to start selling EVs in the U.S. in 2025. Now, Ganesh Iyer, the company's CEO for the U.S. – yes, Nio has a North American headquarters and Innovation Center in San Jose, California – offered an update on the company's U.S. plans.



At the NextChina Conference in New York on Thursday, he elaborated on where the automaker is at currently. “Due to current macro-economic conditions and other perceived conflicts, we are reevaluating our market entry plan in the North American market," Iyer said.





Read Article