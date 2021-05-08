Nisan Announces $89 A Month Lease Deal For 2022 Leaf EV

Nissan is getting aggressive with pricing on its Leaf EV. The Japanese automaker recently announced a significant price reduction for all Leaf trim levels, but for folks who'd rather lease, Nissan has an even better deal. Depending on where you live, you could lease a brand new Leaf for just $89 per month. Putting that into perspective, it's about the same monthly expense as buying a zippy morning coffee on your way to work each day. Scoring a brand new car for under $100 a month sounds too good to be true, and for many car shoppers in the US, it will be. According to Cars Direct, Nissan offers this lease rate only in select areas and they appear to be major urban locations like New York, Houston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.



